TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials in Troy announced a planned traffic advisory for the Ferry Street tunnel. The tunnel is planned to be closed on Thursday starting at 7 a.m., with the reopening time at 5 p.m.

According to City Hall, the tunnel closure is for routine maintenance. Traffic will be detoured onto the River Street/Front Street off-ramp. Heavy truck traffic should take alternate routes during the closure.

All drivers are reminded to slow down and follow the posted detour signs.