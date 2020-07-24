Troy Treasurer’s Office accepting payments at Knickerbacker Ice Arena Friday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City Hall may be closed due to the pandemic, but property taxes and outstanding bills to Troy can be paid in-person at Knickerbacker Ice Arena on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Property owners can pay:

Property taxes

Water bills

Garbage bills

Garbage violations

Bulk trash bills

With the second installment of 2020 property taxes due July 31, the Treasurer’s Office also has pop-up events scheduled for the same time and place on July 29, 30, and 31.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says the events are “part of our ongoing efforts to connect local government with the community. These events will provide property owners who normally visit City Hall to pay taxes and other bills an opportunity to make in-person payments with the Treasurer’s Office in a safe environment.”

Bring copies of bills, for faster processing. In-person payments can be made by cash, check, or money order. Or, send a check or money order via mail, or pay online, where they’ll also process credit cards.

Everyone must wear a face cover at all times, and social distancing will be in place, with access to the building limited to two at a time. You also need to give your contact information when you enter the building.

