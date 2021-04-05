Troy to host series of virtual meetings on recycling and waste management programs

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy’s Department of General Services and Bureau of Sanitation announced Monday they will host a series of virtual meetings to update Troy residents on City-led initiatives to increase recycling and reduce the cost of waste management. The events are free, and all Troy residents can attend.
Officials say General Services and Sanitation staff plan to outline new initiatives for 2021 and answer the public’s questions. Those in attendance will learn about the following:
- New technologies
- Recycling programs, material drop-off programs
- Planned implementation of a Pay-As-You-Throw (PAYT) waste management plan for 2022.
The meetings will be held via Zoom. Registration is required, and is open now at the following links:
- Monday, April 5th at 6 p.m.
- Monday, April 12th at 6 p.m.
- Monday, April 19th at 12 noon
- Monday, April 26th at 12 noon
- Monday, May 3rd at 12 noon
- Monday, May 10th at 6 p.m.