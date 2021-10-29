Troy teens hit the Pavement to encourage people to vote at Troy Night Out

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Block Youth Mentoring Program will be getting out the message of early voting during the Troy Night Out event on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A group of teens will promote early voting in downtown Monument Square, along with program founder Jerry Ford.

The Teens, some of which are first-time voters, will remind the public to exercise their civic duties on Election Day, and during early voting registration periods. In New York State, teens are able to register before turning 18, which one teen took advantage of.

Early registration sites this year will be available at three locations in Rensselaer County. The last Friday of each month is Troy Night Out. Businesses will offer special events, activities, and programming in downtown Troy.

Early voting sites: