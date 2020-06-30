1  of  2
Breaking News
18-year-old killed in shooting in Cohoes
The Capital Region has been cleared to begin Phase Four

Troy teen charged with rape

News
Posted: / Updated:

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lasheen Lewis, 18, of Troy has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted someone in the Town of Nassau. Lewis turned himself in to State Police.

Charges:

  • Rape First Degree (felony)
  • Criminal Sex Act First Degree (felony)

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and will be electronically monitored by Rensselaer County Probation. He is due back in court at a later date.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG