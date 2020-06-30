Troy teen charged with rape

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lasheen Lewis, 18, of Troy has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted someone in the Town of Nassau. Lewis turned himself in to State Police.

Charges:

Rape First Degree (felony)

Criminal Sex Act First Degree (felony)

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and will be electronically monitored by Rensselaer County Probation. He is due back in court at a later date.

