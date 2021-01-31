Troy tax payment event at Knickerbacker Ice Arena rescheduled

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Pop Up City Hall tax payment event scheduled at Knickerbacker Ice Arena has been rescheduled to Friday, February 12 from February 1 due to limited staff. Property tax and water bill payments will be accepted at the ice rink, 191 103 Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, but a mask must be worn by all residents who attend the event.

Troy City Mayor, Patrick Madden, announced first installments of the 2021 property taxes have been extended for 21 days. Residents have until February 21 to make a payment without penalties or interest.

Residents can make an appointment with the City Treasurer to pay their tax bills February 5, 19, and 22. Appointments will be made every 30 minutes between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Appointments are limited to one person. Those who need an additional person for support will be accommodated. Property owners can email taxcollection@troyny.gov to make an appointment.

The city is strongly suggesting residents pay property tax and water bills online.