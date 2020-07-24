Troy Summer Silver Screen Classics series starts Friday at Monument Square

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday night at 8 p.m., a classic movie series kicks off at Monument Square, and will run every week throughout the summer. The first Silver Screen Classics installment is the 1925 silent film, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

In honor of the masked title character and current CDC guidelines face-covering guidelines, costumes are encouraged at the “Mask-erade,” which is organized by Sweet Sues. “Come out in your finery or just add a little French tulle to your surgical mask,” said Sweet Sues owner Sue Dunckel. “Capes are encouraged.” They’ll also play a custom soundtrack alongside the picture.

Phantom of the Opera poster. (Sweet Sues)

Every Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through September 4, Sweet Sues is serving specialty desserts like macaroons, street food like tacos, movie-themed concessions like popcorn, and coffee drinks by Stacks Espresso Bar.

Movies start at 8 p.m., projected onto the storefront window at 9 Broadway in the Cannon Place building. Seating is free, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The city’s “Summer Square” program will set up ten socially-distanced tables that seat four, and guests must wear a mask. In case of rain, movies will be rescheduled for next day, instead.

July 24: “The Phantom of the Opera” (1925)

July 31: “Dragonwyck” (1946)

August 7: “Night of the Living Dead” (1968)

August 14: “Charade” (1963)

August 21: “To Sir, With Love” (1967)

August 28: “Carnival of Souls” (1962)

September 4: “Metropolis” (1927)

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES