TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —It was Troy’s turn to give their State of the City, and Mayor Patrick Madden focused on public safety and renovating the city.

“Investing in infrastructure can lay the groundwork for economic development,” Mayor Madden said.

Since taking office in 2016, Mayor Madden has issued over 5,100 building permits worth over $531 million in development. The city also has been working on switching the water flow from the old water service line from the Tomhannok Reservoir through 8 miles of new pipe to Troy’s water treatment plant to meet high-quality drinking water safety standards.

Before talking about public safety, he reflected on the incident in Memphis earlier this month. He spoke about how that there are safer outcomes when police interact more with residents and enhanced training on conflict resolution.

“We strive in our training in the police department,” he said. “And continually reinforce the teachings of moral character, compassion, and empathy.”

The city purchased three new fire engines and three ambulances, and the city is hoping to buy one more later this year. But there is still a police and fire shortage. Even though six police officers graduated from the academy, five retired. So the city will now be paying for exam fees since costs are a significant reason why many decide not to apply. Applicants don’t have to be trained paramedics anymore to take the exam. The city will also pay for that training as well.

“You don’t have to have that now. You can sit for the firefighter exam,” he said. “If you get through the process, we’ll bring you in…we’ll send you to school, and we’ll cover the costs. We’re hopeful that change will encourage more people to apply for the positions.”

Since the city made that announcement, they have already received 140 applications, almost double in comparison to the year before. This will also be the last time Mayor Madden will give the State of the City address in Troy since he plans on retiring at the end of his term.