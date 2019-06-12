Troy shop brings African culture to the Capital Region

Word is spreading about Afrikan Queens Boutique.

The Troy Shop, which offers the latest in African fashion, jewelry, home decor and art, opened last month and there’s already been a lot of positive in other parts of the state and country.

Troy resident Mary Koroso started the business last year with Jessica Mutahanamilwa and Mary Moore.

All three ladies are from Tanzania and began their business by selling merchandise, sourced from East Africa and other countries, at events before getting so popular, they opened up shop.