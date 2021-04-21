Troy sells historic steam generator to museum

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy is selling a historic early twentieth-century steam generator to the Hudson Mohawk Industrial Gateway Museum for $1. The non-functional, 80,000-pound, generator, is currently located at the former Scolite industrial site near the Poestenkill Creek.

Officials say it will be relocated to the Hudson Mohawk Industrial Gateway property in South Troy for permanent display. The museum first inquired about the generator several years ago.

Michael P. Barrett, Executive Director of the Hudson Mohawk Industrial Gateway described the generator as a “valuable artefact” before saying:

“We consider the steam generator to be well worth the expense of saving, and look forward to exhibiting it to our residents and to our industrial heritage visitors, who contribute greatly to the current economic vitality of the Collar City.”

The generator was manufactured in the early 1900s by Schenectady-based General Electric. It was used to produce valves for international water and gas systems until the early 1960s by the Ludlow Valve Company. It is currently one of the few remaining remnants of the Scolite industrial site.