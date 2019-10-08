Troy seeking Candidates for Police Objective Review Committee

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) The City of Troy is seeking Candidates to form a Police Objective Review Committee.

A screening committee will be established consisting of representatives from public safety, the NAACP, and City Council to review applications and make recommendations to the Mayor.

Members of the NAACP are hoping the committee will create balance in underserved communities.

“It has never been more important to help put systems in place that work to serve the needs of Troy’s residents. I feel that we are moving in the right direction to provide that protection to all members of the community,” said Renee Powell Troy NAACP President.

City Council President Carmella Mantello also backs the idea.

“It is important to note that if the PORC had been in place a great deal of the controversy over the internal affairs report regarding the Thevenin case might have been eliminated,” said Mantello.

Anyone interested can submit an application to the Mayor’s office. The deadline for submission is November 15th.