Troy schools placed ‘precautionary lockout’ following shots fired report

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A number of schools in Troy were placed on a “continued precautionary lockout” following a shots fired incident close to School 12. Police later determined a flare gun was discharged on the railroad tracks close to First Street.

Officers say students and staff from a number of South Troy schools were kept inside their buildings while the incident was investigated.

Police cleared the scene at around 10:30 on Wednesday morning, roughly an hour after the investigation began.

