Troy School budget proposal eliminates 23 teaching positions and includes pay freeze

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Troy City School District’s Board of Education proposed a budget that would eliminate 25 positions including 23 teaching positions, one clerical and one laborer position. The district said that, along with a tax levy increase of 1.99%, will help close the $2.9 million gap expected from the loss of state funding.

The Board of Education said they were also able to save money from retirements, a pay freeze, and change in health care for administrators. The proposed budget amount is $113,651,375.

“It is unfortunate that we have to recommend any positions for elimination at this time,” said Superintendent John Carmello. “However, the recommended cuts allow us to close the budget gap while maintaining strong programs and services for our students and families.”

“Our goal is to have the least possible impact on our students and their learning,” said Carmello. “We needed to find a way to cut $3 million while keeping the positive momentum going in the district and still being able to help every student reach their full potential and achieve success.”

Budget votes will take place by absentee ballot only and must be received by the Office of the District Clerk by 5 p.m., June 9. To get more information about the budget or to vote go to the school district website.

