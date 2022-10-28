TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for scheduled road improvement work for the week of October 31. All work is weather dependent and could change.

The road work is part of the city’s annual paving program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety in neighborhoods across Troy. Officials said they are coordinating the work with the Lansingburgh and Troy City School Districts.

Roadwork schedule

Crews will be milling Winter Street between Pawling Ave and the Troy city line on October 31 starting at 6 a.m.

Crews will start milling Maple Avenue between Pawling Ave and Spring Avenue and Cherry Court on November 1 starting at 6 a.m.

Crews will be milling South Lake Avenue between Hoosick Street and Rankin Avenu, Rankin between South Lake and Euclid Avenue, Euclid Avenue, Trubel Place between Tibbits Avenue and Euclid, Carry Court between Euclid and Rankin, and Eldridge Court between Tibbits and Euclid on November 3 starting at 6 a.m.

Crews will be milling Detroit Avenue between Burdett Avenue and Georgian Court, Burdett Court, Michigan Avenue, and Georgian Court on November 4 at 6 a.m.

Drivers should reduce speeds and watch for flaggers to keep crews safe. Residents should follow all posted parking restrictions. Businesses and homes near the scheduled roadwork will remain open and accessible.