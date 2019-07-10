Troy riverfront project nears completion

Tropical Storm Irene destroyed Troy’s sea wall which protects the city from flooding.

The city is on track to rebuild the wall by the end of the year.

It was two years ago that city leaders received grant money from FEMA to help repair the wall.

Deputy Mayor Monica Kurzejeski keeps an eye on the project from her office. She says this is a once in a lifetime project.

“When we’re done we’ll have a mile long worth of waterfront for people to explore,” Kurzejeski said.

Developers have long wanted to repair the waterfront. Irene helped the city to secure the money to complete that goal.

“To be able to see that vision of being a waterfront community and being able to add those amenities, the walkable waterfront, the marina, the expansion of the park — all those wonderful quality of life amenities that make us a live, work, play destination,” Kurzejeski said.