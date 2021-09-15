Troy restaurants overcoming pandemic hurdles during restaurant week

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As patrons venture out for Troy Restaurant Week, businesses are asking customers to be a little patient as staff continue to deal with some of the impacts of the pandemic including a truck driver shortage.

“I just went to the grocery store to pick up some product because our driver was delayed by a day,” said Slidin’ Dirty Owner Tim Taney.

Before they even open up on Wednesday, Taney had to make a stop at the grocery store because his delivery was late twice this week.

Throughout the pandemic, Taney said delays in food drop offs have become frequent.

“It has a pretty big impact on us. And I know that our distributors are really seeing a shortage with drivers. And they’re also seeing issues with the manufacturers. So, it’s really just a chain reaction,” Taney said.

As Troy Restaurant Week gets into high gear, owners like Taney and Executive Director of Troy’s Downtown Business Improvement District Geoff Brault are asking patrons for a little patience.

“Service businesses, they make up the fabric of downtown Troy. They literally give flavor to the downtown,” Brault said.

Brault said the struggles of the pandemic aren’t over for restaurants. He said the businesses are still in need of support.

“Right now is the most important time to support the vital businesses in downtown troy,” Brault said.

While restaurants work through their challenges, Taney said that won’t stop them from putting on a great restaurant week for customers.

“I think everyone in Troy taking part in this restaurant week is going to have something worth coming out for,” Taney said.

Restaurant week runs from Monday September 13 to Sunday September 19. A list of participating restaurants can be found here.