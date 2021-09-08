Troy Restaurant Week returns this month

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 Downtown Troy Restaurant Week returns on September 13 and runs through September 19. Restaurant week highlights small businesses in downtown Troy and encourages diners to check out their food and drink offerings.

There are breakfast, lunch and dinner options available throughout the week. Many different types of food are offered as well.

Restaurants include:

Café Deli-icious

First Choice Caribbean

Tara Kitchen Troy

Taco Libre

Ryan’s Wake

Diners can purchase a ‘No State Like Upstate” apron for $10 at Troy Cloth and Paper with a receipt from a participating Restaurant Week restaurant. Bloom Ink Studio will donate 10% of any sales or services booked on September 15 in support Troy Street Soldiers, an organization feeding those in need weekly in

downtown Troy.

Troy Craft Beer Week is also returning the same week. Visitors can participate in craft brew events throughout the week.

For more information and a full list of restaurants, visit the Downtown Troy website.