Troy Restaurant Week kicks off

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Restaurant Week has returned starting Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 13 to highlight local restaurants in the downtown Troy area.

Restaurant Week offers a wide variety of discounts, course meals, quick pick-ups, dinner options, events and more. This year, the celebratory week begins and ends with two full weekends of delicious food and drinks to discover downtown.

Things you can expect include excellent service from local businesses, a diversity of cuisine, craft beverages, and more. Organizers say there is something for every budget and palette in order to get a taste of Troy throughout the event.

It is important to note that larger events were changed due to the pandemic this year, however people can still experience a spin at the “Troy Pig Out” downtown.

The Troy Pig Out is regarded as one of the most loved events in the Capital Region usually filled with a day of fun where culinary competitors battle it out for the best BBQ. This year, people can enjoy some Pig Out activities from home, by checking out the following:

Muddaddy Flats Quesdillary

Bard & Baker and Rare Form Brewing Company for BBQ specials throughout the week

Sunhee’s Farm & Kitchenoffers outdoor tableside Korean BBQ Fridays and Saturdays (with the exception of September 4)

Be sure to vote in the People’s Choice BBQ Competition September 11-13 among Troy restaurants.

With an extended Restaurant Week you have every excuse to pig out all week long with

delicious meals from your favorite downtown Troy restaurants. Due to the nature of the

pandemic, small businesses have been hit particularly hard. While it has always been important

to frequent your local small business community, they need your support more now than ever

before,” said Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement

District. “Downtown Troy is as safe, walkable environment with many diverse businesses to

frequent, and for individuals that are concerned to be out in public there remain opportunities to

shop, dine, and explore Troy from the comfort of your own home. Businesses downtown offer a

safe in-person experience, outdoor dining, delivery and takeout services as well as online

shopping through business websites. There are a variety of delicious options for all tastes and

budgets to explore this Restaurant Week.”

Here are just a few offerings from local restaurants:

BREAKFAST

Menus range from $5 to $45

Breakfast options are abound with $5 Egg or $8 Country Breakfast Sandwiches at Manory’s

$5 Sandwich and Coffee Combo at Café Deli-icious

$15 Large LIT Tea & Shake Combo OR $13.50 Large Protein Shake & Tea Boosted Combo at Unbelievable Nutrition

LUNCH

Two tacos, chips, salsa and 16 oz. fountain drink at Muddaddy Flats Quesadillary

Sandwich or pizza with a smoothie or fresh lemonade at Juice Factory VII

River Street Market has a variety of options with the “Prime Pig Out” Burger and fries at Prime Burger and Shakehouse

Demi Flank Steak Salad (falafel veg option available) at Copper Pot

Add on a protein for $1 with Maria’s hearty grain bowls or enjoy 4 tacos for $9.95 at the new Taco Libre (MexCocina NY second location)

Spillin’ The Beans offers chicken parmesan paninis or flank steak sandwich

DINNER

Bard and Baker offers a rotating selections of BBQ inspired specials throughout the week, with board game rentals available for home use

Tara Kitchen welcomes diners with a $25 Prix Fixe 3-Course Menu of arugula salad or eggplant dip Appetizer, main option (vegetable, chicken, lamb or seafood) and ending the meal with dessert

Rare Form Brewing Company, their new back patio welcomes craft brew connoisseurs to enjoy a pairing of their made-in-Troy brews and house made pizza

EVENTS

Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen kicks off Restaurant Week with a modified Ferry Street Night Market Friday, September 4

The Troy Craft Beer Committee, Rarest Form and friends (including Muddaddy Flats and The Ruck) reconvenes with their annual specialty draft tapping event on Wednesday, September 9

DEALS

Diners can also enjoy 12% off any purchase over $12 at River Rocks Bead Shop

Bring in a receipt from a participating restaurant week business and received 10% off all fleece products and 25% off their antimicrobial cloth face masks

Receive $5 of a $25 purchase with a donation for Hatchet Hardware’s Food Drive

For additional information and a full list of events and promotions for Troy Restaurant Week visit their website.