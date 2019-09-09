Troy Restaurant Week 2019 brings special deals and local favorites to your table

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Collar City wants to help you enjoy Downtown Troy with a week-long event that requires a good appetite and plenty of napkins.

We’re talking about Troy Restaurant Week. The annual event will have you sampling some of the best food that downtown has to offer along with a wide variety of specials. There will be breakfast, lunch specials, and prix fixe menus ranging from $5 to $30. Pop-ups and one-night-only events will also be scattered throughout the week. Participating restaurants include Plumb Oyster Bar, Brown’s Brewing Company, Slidin’ Dirty, and The Ruck.

Troy Restaurant Week begins Monday, September 9 and ends on Sunday, September 15. For a full list of participating restaurants, plus the specials they’re serving up click here.

