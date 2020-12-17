Troy residents prepare for first snowfall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region is experiencing the first snowfall of 2020. Whether it’s taking out the shovels from the shed or making a delicious hot chocolate, everyone is gearing up this evening for the snow day ahead.

Before the snow started, NEWS10 drove around Downtown Troy to speak with residents who all say they’re ready for the snow. “I’m actually pretty stocked because my boss told me that I could work home tomorrow,” says Troy Resident Nancy McGrath.

“Being downtown and local, I hope that the City is preparing and that everything is going to be ready. I do have a small snow shovel and snow brush in my car, just in case,” says Troy resident Amberlea Gokey. Amberlea works are the ACE Hardware store in Downtown Troy. She says a lot of customers came into the store on Wednesday to buy shovels and salt.

Andrew Feilo lives in Downtown Troy. He’s retired and is thrilled to be staying indoors to watch the snow fall. “Now that I don’t have to go out in it, it doesn’t bother me,” says Andre. Nancy says it’s a treat to be able to work from home on Thursday. She plans to do fun snow activities after the work day. “I actually live near Freer Park. So I can get out a sled, or get out some snow shoes or I can hit the park pub,” she says.

Many Troy residents are excited to watch the first snowfall. “I love the snow, absolutely, it’s my favorite season, winter, definitely,” says Amberlea. “I hate it when it’s January, because it’s gray and slushy and nobody’s interested in the snow. Right before Christmas is the perfect time for snow,” says Nancy.