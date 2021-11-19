Troy residents can drop off food scraps for composting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Troy started accepting food scraps to be used as compost on Thursday. The program is part of the city’s mission to keep food scraps out of landfills.

The city received $88k to start a pilot composting program. The program “From the Ground Up” was free for Troy residents. The city is now inviting people who could not otherwise compost to drop off food scraps at the Troy Resource Management Facility.

“Food scraps and other compostable material accounts for nearly one-third of our City’s total solid waste volume,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “Greater public participation in this program will help reduce our City’s carbon footprint, decrease tipping fee costs that impact local taxpayers, and build a more sustainable future for all Trojans.”

Additional hours are being planned for the future but for now, scraps can be dropped off Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3000 Main Street. The entrance is across from the Rensselaer County Jail. Food scraps should be put in labeled barrels at the back of the facility.

Scraps should be put directly into barrels and not left in bags to transport them to the facility. FoodScraps360 will bring scraps to the Town of Bethlehem’s composting facility. Below is a flyer from Troy’s website that says what scraps can and cannot be accepted.