Troy/Rensselaer Crop Hunger Walk moves to virtual platform

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Troy/Rensselaer Crop Hunger Walk will take place online- encouraging participants to walk individually or at a safe distance. The walk had been scheduled for Sunday, May 3.
Money raised will go to local organizations that help provide food for those who need it. Donations are also being accepted.
Walkers can register here. For more information call 518-272-5920 or email kculhane@taum.org.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- Albany International Airport to receive $15M in federal relief funds
- Greene County COVID-19 update for 4/15
- High school seniors trying to make the best of their final year amid a pandemic
- Albany DA: “fraud, price gouging, and wage theft will not be tolerated”
- Corning Museum of Glass featuring artists in weekly web series, ready to reopen whenever they can