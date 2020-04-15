Troy/Rensselaer Crop Hunger Walk moves to virtual platform

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Troy/Rensselaer Crop Hunger Walk will take place online- encouraging participants to walk individually or at a safe distance. The walk had been scheduled for Sunday, May 3.

Money raised will go to local organizations that help provide food for those who need it. Donations are also being accepted.

Walkers can register here. For more information call 518-272-5920 or email kculhane@taum.org.

