Troy registered sex offender arrested for child pornography

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A registered sex offender has been arrested on a child pornography charge. Police say Brian Pickett, 40, of Troy, possessed numerous images of child pornography on several electronic devices he owned.

Pickett made his initial court appearance on May 7, and has been detained pending a detention hearing at a future date.

If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 10, and up to 20 years in prison. Any prison sentence could also be followed by a post-release term of supervision of between five years and life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

