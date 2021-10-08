Troy receives federal funding to reduce food waste

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy has received federal funding from the USDA Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production to help reduce food waste in the city. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding for four groups across New York State.

The funding will be used to accelerate the development of school-based hydroponic farm programs, reduce food insecurity and food waste, and support emerging urban farmers. In Troy, the funding will be used to engage residents through education and outreach efforts to achieve food waste reduction and recovery.

“New York’s farmers and the New York agricultural industry is the lifeblood of the state’s economy and our nation’s food supply,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding is an investment in our urban agriculture, and will help New York State foster the next generation of urban farmers and address food insecurity and waste, which is especially important as we continue to weather the impacts of the pandemic.”

The other recipients include:

Teens for Food Justice, Queens County, to expand school-based hydroponic farm programs and improve access to healthy, affordable food in a food desert community

Newburgh Urban Farm and Food, Orange County, to build a sustainable food system that will deliver food security for all residents

American Farmland Trust, Oneida County, to assess the demand of new and emerging urban farmers seeking farmland, assess the potential supply of farmland, and recommend strategies that support local food system development

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically worsened food insecurity and highlighted the need to invest in sustainable local food systems throughout New York State,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will help provide access to affordable, nutritious food in food desert communities and support emerging urban agricultural producers.”