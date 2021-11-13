Troy receives $10 million as the 5th round winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Troy will receive a $10 million grant as one of the Capital Region winners of the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative DRI

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Troy will receive a $10 million grant as one of the Capital Region winners of the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The DRI grant will help revitalize Troy’s downtown Riverwalk District, to generate new opportunities for long-term economic growth.

“This $10 million grant will spark new life into Troy’s downtown Riverwalk District as part of our economic recovery efforts,” Governor Hochul said. “The grassroots strategic vision for this project will ensure that Troy’s cultural and economic revitalization is responsive to the needs of the community and will create long-term prosperity.”

As part of the DRI round five, each of the state’s 10 economic development regions is being awarded $20 million, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments. Troy’s DRI will focus on the Riverwalk District, which includes the heart of Downtown Troy’s Historic District.

According to officials, Troy’s Downtown Historic Districts contain a large portion of the city’s arts, cultural, and entertainment resources. They say the area which is compact and walkable includes 1.6 miles of unified riverfront. Troy aims to attract further private investors to create new mixed-use spaces, increase public gathering space, and solve their lack of parking in order to achieve their goal.

“Troy’s historic and walkable riverfront joins the many downtown districts to benefit from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative,” Lieutenant Governor Benjamin said. “This award will allow the City of Troy to strengthen this district culturally and commercially, as well as supporting an equitable recovery of this urban space from the pandemic.”

Troy’s goal is to increase the use of public spaces that connects to its urban amenities, to encourage new economic growth around their destination riverfront. Troy will now join the Capital Region’s winners in grants awarded in the first four DRI round cities of Glens Falls Hudson, Albany, and Schenectady.