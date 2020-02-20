Troy program allows residents to get rid of household hazardous waste and recycle electronics

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Troy will be holding a household hazardous waste, electronics recycling and shredding day on Saturday April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s “Alamo” site across the street from the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility, near the intersection of Main Street and East Industrial Parkway. The program is free and open to Troy residents with a coupon.
Coupons are available Monday -Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays and three days after-hours as listed below. Residents must present identification to get a coupon. Those who do not obtain a coupon will not be allowed to participate in the program. Coupons are limited and on a first come, first serve basis.
“We’re excited to increase the number of opportunities for Troy residents and families to participate in the annual household hazardous waste collection program,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “This free disposal service allows Troy residents and families to safely rid their homes of harmful contaminants while reducing their environmental impact, preventing toxic or hazardous materials from reaching local landfills,” he said.
After-hours coupon pick-up dates
- Feb. 25 4:30-7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
- Mar. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at the South End/Osgood Neighborhood Meeting 392 2nd Street.
- Mar. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lansingburgh Neighborhood Association Meeting held at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club.
Accepted identification
- drivers license
- government-issued identification that includes an address
- tax/utility bills
- cancelled rent check showing a Troy address
Accepted items
- aerosols
- automotive fluids (anti-freeze, motor oil
- asbestos insulation (must be damp and double-bagged)
- caustic/acidic cleaners
- chemistry sets
- corrosive liquids (acids, bases, muriatic acid, ammonia)
- pesticides
- oil/latex paint
- stain
- paint thinners
- poisons
- propane cylinders (20 lbs. or smaller)
- agricultural pesticides
- DDT
- fungicides
- herbicides
- insecticides
- PCBs
- resins/adhesives
- fuels (gas, kerosene)
- oxidizer (pool chemicals)
- household cleaners and polishes
- computers
- laptops
- keyboards
- monitors
- televisions
- fluorescent bulbs
Miscellaneous
- scrap metal
- paper shredding
- automobile tires ($5 fee)
- bicycle tires ($1 fee)
Items not accepted
- medical waste
- pharmaceuticals
- explosives
- household garbage
- recyclables (plastics, glass, paper products, cardboard, etc.)
- bulk refuse (furniture, carpet, mattresses, toys, appliances, etc.)
- large propane tanks (over 20 lbs.)
- household batteries
For more information visit Troy’s website.
