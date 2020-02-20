Troy program allows residents to get rid of household hazardous waste and recycle electronics

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Troy will be holding a household hazardous waste, electronics recycling and shredding day on Saturday April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s “Alamo” site across the street from the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility, near the intersection of Main Street and East Industrial Parkway. The program is free and open to Troy residents with a coupon.

Coupons are available Monday -Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays and three days after-hours as listed below. Residents must present identification to get a coupon. Those who do not obtain a coupon will not be allowed to participate in the program. Coupons are limited and on a first come, first serve basis.

“We’re excited to increase the number of opportunities for Troy residents and families to participate in the annual household hazardous waste collection program,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “This free disposal service allows Troy residents and families to safely rid their homes of harmful contaminants while reducing their environmental impact, preventing toxic or hazardous materials from reaching local landfills,” he said.

After-hours coupon pick-up dates

Feb. 25 4:30-7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Mar. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at the South End/Osgood Neighborhood Meeting 392 2nd Street.

Mar. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lansingburgh Neighborhood Association Meeting held at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club.

Accepted identification

drivers license

government-issued identification that includes an address

tax/utility bills

cancelled rent check showing a Troy address

Accepted items

aerosols

automotive fluids (anti-freeze, motor oil

asbestos insulation (must be damp and double-bagged)

caustic/acidic cleaners

chemistry sets

corrosive liquids (acids, bases, muriatic acid, ammonia)

pesticides

oil/latex paint

stain

paint thinners

poisons

propane cylinders (20 lbs. or smaller)

agricultural pesticides

DDT

fungicides

herbicides

insecticides

PCBs

resins/adhesives

fuels (gas, kerosene)

oxidizer (pool chemicals)

household cleaners and polishes

computers

laptops

keyboards

monitors

televisions

fluorescent bulbs

Miscellaneous

scrap metal

paper shredding

automobile tires ($5 fee)

bicycle tires ($1 fee)

Items not accepted

medical waste

pharmaceuticals

explosives

household garbage

recyclables (plastics, glass, paper products, cardboard, etc.)

bulk refuse (furniture, carpet, mattresses, toys, appliances, etc.)

large propane tanks (over 20 lbs.)

household batteries

For more information visit Troy’s website.

LATEST STORIES: