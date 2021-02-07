Troy Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative meeting schedule announced

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy city officials have announced the upcoming meeting schedule for the Troy Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. Six public meetings will be held between February 8 and February 28.

The meetings, which run between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., will be held over Zoom and broadcast live on Youtube. Those individuals who wish to attend the Zoom meeting must pre register online, registration links links will be posted no later than 24-hours before each meeting.

All dates are subject to change, but the meeting dates are as follows:

Monday, February 8th: Affinity Group presentations

Wednesday, February 10th: Public Forum

Monday, February 15th: Affinity Group presentations

Wednesday, February 17th: Public Forum

Monday, February 22nd: Public Forum

Wednesday, February 24th: PRRC Committee

Residents wanting to submit comments or recommendations to the collaborative can do so in a number of ways, including public forums and in writing. Written comment can be submitted at any time to policeRRC@troyny.gov or by mail.

Public forum meetings include time for public comments, Affinity group presentation meetings do not.