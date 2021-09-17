Troy Police will provide police staffing at schools after social media post that suggested violence

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 17, Troy Police said they will provide police staffing at schools for the day after a social media post suggested violence will occur at a Lansingburgh school.

Detectives investigated the social media post overnight and the creator of the post had no direct information that violence would occur.

Even with this information, Troy Police will still be adding police staffing at schools to provide additional safety and calm any community concerns.