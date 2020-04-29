Troy police warn of scammers impersonating officers by phone

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department warns of a current case of phone fraud, where scammers are calling, pretending to be police officers, and demanding that residents buy gift cards.

In the scam, the phony fraudsters threaten to arrest residents on criminal charges unless they “post bond.”

Detectives say the scam uses the real names of actual Troy police officers on these calls. When the police succeeded in making contact, the fraudster said to buy $3,500 in gift cards from a local store to avoid arrest for outstanding warrants.

Troy police make it clear that this is not the way that a real law enforcement agency or the criminal justice system would ever conduct business. They will never call someone to coerce them into posting money in order to avoid criminal prosecution, especially not through a third party gift card.

In the alert they issued on Tuesday, the police did not directly address how the gift cards purchased at a local store benefit the scam caller.

Call (518) 270-4421 if you’ve had a similar encounter, or report it anonymously online. You may be able to assist detectives in the ongoing investigation.

