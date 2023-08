TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is hosting a Back-to-School Block Party at Geneva Pompey Park on September 2. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and is open to all members of the community.

Members from the Community Police Unit will be handing out free school supplies to children while supplies last. There will be free food, basketball, prizes, and many fun activities and games. DJ Willow will be present, providing music.