Troy police stop burglary in progress

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy police say they have arrested Jessica Carrillo, 31, of Manhattan, and Luis Rivas, 47, of Troy, after allegedly burglarizing a home and having an illegal handgun. The incident happened on Dec. 1 around 8:30 p.m.

Police say they received a call from a homeowner saying that they were hiding in the bathroom and two people were in the house with them. The caller said at least one of the burglars had a mask on. An officer in the area was able to spot a vehicle leaving the area with two people inside wearing masks. Police tried to pull them over but say both Carrillo and Rivas took off on foot.

Police say they were taken into custody a short time later and identified as the suspects. Police say the suspects and the victim knew each other. Officers say they also recovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle the suspects tried to get away in.

Charges:

Jessica Carrillo

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

Robbery in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony)

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Luis Rivas

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

Burglary in the First Degree (Felony)

Robbery in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony)

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor)

Both Rivas and Carrillo were taken to the Troy Police Department for processing and are being held until their arraignment. Troy police say they will be working with the Rensselaer County District Attorney in the investigation.