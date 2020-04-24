Troy Police set up operation to catch burglar

Robert Bump is accused of burglarizing several businesses in and around Troy.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Robert Bump, 47, of Rensselaer has been arrested after police say he burglarized several businesses in and around Troy. Officers set up a surveillance operation after several convenience stores were broken into.

Police say Bump was caught in the act while burglarizing a business just outside the City of Troy Friday morning. He was also connected to the burglary on Wednesday morning at XV Street store in Troy.

Bump is facing multiple charges:

Burglary 3 rd Degree

Degree Criminal Mischief 4 th degree

degree Grand larceny 4th Degree

Bump is currently on parole and was held for arraignment in Troy City Court on Friday.

LATEST STORIES