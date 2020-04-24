Troy Police set up operation to catch burglar

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Robert Bump, 47, of Rensselaer has been arrested after police say he burglarized several businesses in and around Troy. Officers set up a surveillance operation after several convenience stores were broken into.
Police say Bump was caught in the act while burglarizing a business just outside the City of Troy Friday morning. He was also connected to the burglary on Wednesday morning at XV Street store in Troy.
Bump is facing multiple charges:
- Burglary 3rd Degree
- Criminal Mischief 4th degree
- Grand larceny 4th Degree
Bump is currently on parole and was held for arraignment in Troy City Court on Friday.
LATEST STORIES
- Columbia County coronavirus update
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- Warren County coronavirus update
- Food pantry in Corinth scheduled for April 30
- Vermont Governor taking small steps to reopen economy