Troy police send update on Davonte Paul homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Steven M. Barker of the Troy police department released an update on the homicide of Davonte Paul, the 6-year-old found dying in a bathtub in February.

According to Barker, Kevin Cox, one of only two adults present in the home where police responded to the reported drowning of Davonte, has left the hospital.

His condition was grave when he was hospitalized following a suicide attempt in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Valentine’s Day.

Davonte died of hypodermic shock on February 11, two days after being located by police.

Family and friends held a private memorial service for Davonte on Sunday, with his remains arriving at his final resting place on Tuesday.

Barker says the investigation remains “very active as the Troy Police Detective Bureau continues to receive numerous tips related to the incident.”

Police want anyone with information about the death of Davonte Paul to call them at (518) 270-4421.

LATEST STORIES: