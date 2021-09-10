Troy police searching for missing 15-year-old

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is searching for Trishtian Knight, 15, who went missing on September 7 around 7 p.m. Police say Trishtian rode off on his purple bicycle from the Bessey Home (Vanderheyden) on Spring Avenue in Troy.

Staff at the Bessey Home say Trishtian is developmentally disabled and currently unmedicated. They say when unmedicated, he can become confused and disoriented.

Staff say Trishtian is not usually gone for more than an hour when he leaves home. They say he has a

history of wandering to the Saratoga County/Saratoga City area of which he is familiar.

Trishtian is 5’6”, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt on his purple bike.

If you see Trishtian or have any information about the case, please call Troy Police at 518-270-4411.