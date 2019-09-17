Troy police investigating possible homicide near 4th and 111th

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a possible homicide in the area of 4th Avenue and 111th Street after a female was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Detectives and evidence technicians are responding to the scene.

Several roads are closed in the area, but the closures are shifting with the active investigation. Detours have been posted.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew on its way to the scene and will continue to update this story with the latest information.