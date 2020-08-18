Troy Police on the scene of a second shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police tweeted they are on the scene of a second shooting on 6th Avenue in north central Troy were one female victim was reportedly found with a minor injury.
Members of the Troy Police Department will be on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
