Troy Police on the scene of a second shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police tweeted they are on the scene of a second shooting on 6th Avenue in north central Troy were one female victim was reportedly found with a minor injury.

Members of the Troy Police Department will be on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga