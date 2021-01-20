Troy Police still need help finding Donnovan Clayton’s killer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives with the Troy Police Department are once again turning to the public for help solving the case of Donnovan Clayton. They believe that the community might have information to share that will lead to an arrest.

Deputy Police Chief Dan DeWolf sent out a statement on behalf of detectives, appealing to news media to spread the word that authorities still need information regarding the Clayton’s homicide. DeWolf’s statement reads in part:

It has been over seven months since the senseless and tragic death of Donnovan. While there have been some tips in the case, detectives are seeking more information in the hopes of catching Donovan’s killer.

Police initially reported the shooting homicide of 18-year-old Clayton on June 5. At around 10:45 p.m. that night, a patrolling officer near 6th Avenue and Swift Street heard gunshots and found Clayton unresponsive on the sidewalk.

He died shortly thereafter at Samaritan Hospital. Detectives believe that he was randomly hit by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting while innocently walking home.

If you or someone you know has any information about the case, contact Det. Sgt. Thomas Feely at (518) 270-4666.