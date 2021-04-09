Troy Police make Sage College arson arrest

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police have arrested a Cohoes man in connection with an arson at Sage College. Shaquan L. Small, 29, was taken into custody for allegedly starting a fire which damaged two entrance card readers at the college’s Ackerman Hall.

Small had previously been arrested and charged with two counts of third degree attempted arson after allegedly starting two fires in Troy on March 29.

The 29-year-old is now facing an additional charge of third degree arson in relation to the Ackerman Hall fire.

He was arraigned on Friday and released to appear at a later date.