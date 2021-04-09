Troy Police make Sage College arson arrest

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police have arrested a Cohoes man in connection with an arson at Sage College. Shaquan L. Small, 29, was taken into custody for allegedly starting a fire which damaged two entrance card readers at the college’s Ackerman Hall.

Small had previously been arrested and charged with two counts of third degree attempted arson after allegedly starting two fires in Troy on March 29.

The 29-year-old is now facing an additional charge of third degree arson in relation to the Ackerman Hall fire.

He was arraigned on Friday and released to appear at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire