Troy police make arrest in shooting that left one critically injured

by: Sara Rizzo

Francisco R. Rivera

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Francisco R. Rivera, 23, of Troy has been arrested and charged in the June 10, 2020 shooting that critically injured a 26-year-old resident in the area of River Street and Glen Avenue.

Police say Rivera has been charged with:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree (felony)
  • Assault in the first degree (felony)
  • Assault in the second degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Rivera has been remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.

