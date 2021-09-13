Troy police make arrest in shooting that left one critically injured

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Francisco R. Rivera, 23, of Troy has been arrested and charged in the June 10, 2020 shooting that critically injured a 26-year-old resident in the area of River Street and Glen Avenue.

Police say Rivera has been charged with:

Attempted murder in the second degree (felony)

Assault in the first degree (felony)

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Rivera has been remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.