Troy police make arrest in shooting that left one critically injured

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Francisco R. Rivera, 23, of Troy has been arrested and charged in the June 10, 2020 shooting that critically injured a 26-year-old resident in the area of River Street and Glen Avenue.
Police say Rivera has been charged with:
- Attempted murder in the second degree (felony)
- Assault in the first degree (felony)
- Assault in the second degree (felony)
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)
Rivera has been remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.
