Troy police make an arrest related to arson investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police arrested Shaquan Small, 29, of Cohoes in connection with two fires that were reportedly set Sunday morning just before 8:30 a.m. The fires were set in the area of Tyler Street and 2nd Street in the alley behind 2nd Street and 4th Street, according to police.

Police say the Patrol Division met in the area where Small was quickly found and taken to the station. The fires were quickly put out and damage to the property was said to be minimal. Small was interviewed by Detectives and arrested on two counts of attempted Arson 3rd degree.

The video below shows Small starting one of the fires, according to police. To watch, download the clip.

Small was given an appearance ticket and released, he is scheduled to be arraigned in Troy City Court Tuesday.

The Troy Police Department says they are thankful to the residents for their help in the investigation and also to the passerby that helped in putting out one of the fires. The department is asking that anyone with information related to this incident or another recent fire that has happened in the city to call D/Sgt. Steven Seney at 518-270-4447 or D/Sgt. Martin Furciniti at 518-270-4529.

Police say to be vigilant, keep a look out for suspicious activity in your neighborhood and remove debris that is close to buildings. If you see something that seems suspicious or out of the ordinary call police.