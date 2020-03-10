Troy police looking for suspect in late-night stabbing

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for a suspect after an alleged late-night stabbing Monday night.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. A man was allegedly stabbed on the 300 Block of 4th Street.

The man was transported to Albany Medical Center and his condition is currently unknown.

Police did not release any details on which part of the body the man was stabbed. Police have not made an arrest and are still searching for the suspect.

