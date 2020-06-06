Troy Police issue statement ahead of protest

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy’s police chief has issued a statement ahead of tomorrow’s planned protest.

In the statement, Chief Brian Owens addresses the death of George Floyd, which happened on Memorial Day. Chief Owens goes on to explain that officers in his department are trained in the proper application of force, de-escalation techniques and that officers are required to intervene if they witness a colleague using excessive force.

The Troy branch of the NAACP has also called for peace during tomorrow’s demonstrations, with President Renée Powell saying:

“We want all protesters to understand that the city of Troy is our home and encourage all protesters reframe from any and all destruction of property, violence against law-enforcement officers, and others.”

Powell went on to ask all participants to wear a mask and social distance during the protest, to reduce their exposure to the coronavirus.

Chief Owens’ full statement is below.

