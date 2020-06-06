Troy Police investigating stabbing and shooting leaving one man in grave condition

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Troy Police say they are investigating two incidents involving a stabbing as well as a shooting which both occurred Friday night.

Troy Police say the stabbing happened around 10 p.m. near 5th Ave. and 109th St. A man was reportedly stabbed by another man who is said to have fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. No further description was given. The victim was treated on scene and taken to Albany Med by members of the Troy Fire Department. He is said to be in critical condition at this time.

Police say the second incident happened on Swift St. between 6th and 7th Ave. around 10:45 p.m. A man was reportedly shot in the torso and is in grave condition. He was taken by members of the Troy Fire Department to a local hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information on the shooting assailant at this time. Detectives and Evidence Technicians were on scene. No additional information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story with additional information being released as it becomes available.