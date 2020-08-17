Troy Police investigating homicide

UPDATE* Troy Police confirm the victim of Monday’s shooting, a 23 year old male, has died. The incident is now being actively investigated as a homicide.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police tweeted they are one the scene of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and Adams Street between Ida Street and Jefferson Street.

Police say just after 6 p.m. Troy Police patrols received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. Once on scene Troy Police Department (TPD) patrols found a male victim who had sustained a serious injury. The victim was treated on scene by TFD and taken to a local hospital.

At this time police say no suspects have been found. Troy Police Detectives are on scene leading the investigation. Members of the Department’s Evidence Technical Unit are also on scene.

The Department said to expect a police presence on scene into the night. Traffic will be detoured in the area with delays expected.

If anyone has additional information about the shooting call (518)-270-4411 or submit anonymous tips here.

This is developing story. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

