Troy Police investigating shooting on 9th St.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ninth Street near Rensselaer Street, according to the Troy Police’s Twitter account. The incident happened the evening of Dec. 21.

One adult male victim was transported to a local area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Evidence technicians will be on scene for the next few hours.

If you have any information regarding this incident call (518) 270-4421 or report anonymously at http://troypd.org.