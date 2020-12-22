TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ninth Street near Rensselaer Street, according to the Troy Police’s Twitter account. The incident happened the evening of Dec. 21.
One adult male victim was transported to a local area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Evidence technicians will be on scene for the next few hours.
If you have any information regarding this incident call (518) 270-4421 or report anonymously at http://troypd.org.
LATEST STORIES
- Troy Police investigating shooting on 9th St.
- Town of Greenport imposes boil water advisory
- City of Troy releases updated garbage, recycling collection schedule ahead of holidays
- Congress approves $900B COVID-19 relief bill, sending to Trump
- Schenectady commissioner blames low wages and morale for unplowed streets