Troy police: Suspect robbed Mini mart while waving a baseball bat

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating a robbery at the Mini Market on 15th Street Sunday night.

Police say a white male suspect, whose face was partially obscured, entered the store waving a baseball bat around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. The suspect demanded money, which the store clerk then handed over, and fled on foot east on Hutton Street. No one was injured during the robbery.

Technicians and patrol officers responded to the scene and canvassed the area. Detectives have been assigned to the case, but have not yet made any arrests.