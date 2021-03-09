Troy police investigating home invasion/robbery on 10th Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department says patrols were dispatched to a call for a person with a gun on 10th Street between Rensselaer and Middleburgh Streets.

Police say upon further investigation, it was found that a home invasion/robbery happened at a home on that block. There had been a report of what sounded like gunshots, however police have found no evidence to support that currently and say it may have been the suspects kicking in the door of a home.

While taking with the victim, police say they were advised that the suspects may have fled out the back door. A perimeter was set up and after searching yards in the area a suspect was reportedly found in the rear vestibule of an occupied home on 9th Street.

That person was reportedly taken into custody without incident and is at the Troy Police Station. Police say Detectives are still speaking with the victim of the home invasion and the owner of the home the suspect broke into to hide.

Police say charges will be released at a later time.