Troy police investigating Friday night shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that reportedly happened, injuring a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and leg.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls on Friday just after 11:30 p.m. reporting a fight on Broadway between 2nd and 3rd Street. While officers were responding, police say they received updated information from callers who reported hearing gun shots. Patrol officers arrived on scene looking to find any victims or suspects among several witnesses.

Police reportedly found one man near the scene of the shooting a few blocks away and began giving him emergency medical treatment until members of the Troy Fire Department arrived.

Additionally, local police partner agencies were requested for crowd control purposes as bystanders in the downtown area were said to be crowding the scene while Detectives continued to investigate the incident. The victim was eventually taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

While Patrol’s were responding, a handgun was reportedly found and seized after it was said to have been tossed underneath a parked car in the area. Several witnesses were reportedly interviewed at the scene with more scheduled for interviews over the next few days.

Evidence has been collected and police are continuing to investigate the incident. Police are encouraging anyone with any information, including possible cell phone video or photos taken before or during the incident, to contact Troy Police Department Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online.