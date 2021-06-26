Troy police investigating early-morning shots fired incident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police Detectives are investigating an early-morning shots fired incident that reportedly happened in the area of the Troy Fire Department – Central Station.

Police say around 8:45 a.m. a suspect, with complete disregard for human life, fired a handgun from within a vehicle traveling in the area of 6th Avenue and Jacob Street in the City of Troy. The suspect reportedly appeared to be targeting another occupied vehicle in the area.

A Troy Police Patrol Officer was in the area at the time of the incident, heard the shots fired and notified the department’s dispatcher of the incident while trying to find the perpetrator. At the same time, police say they received 911 calls about the incident as well as radio reports from members of the Troy Fire Department.

During the incident an adult woman, a Troy Fire Department Firefighter, was reportedly hit by a piece of shrapnel or pavement caused by the reckless shooting by the suspect. She was said to be standing in front of the Troy Fire Department Central Station when it happened. The firefighter sustained no lasting injury, according to police.

Police say patrol officers, evidence technicians and detectives continued the preliminary investigation at the scene. All the involved suspects and potential targeted victims reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, and at this time police say they have no reason to believe anyone else was struck by gunfire. Evidence has been found, collected & processed, and the investigation will continue throughout the day, police say.

The department says they will rely on their ongoing relationships with local, state and federal resources to investigate and catch any involved suspect. Police call these actions unacceptable and say they will utilize any available assets to show that these actions should not, and cannot, be acceptable in the City of Troy.