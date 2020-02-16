Interactive Radar

Troy Police investigating armed robbery

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at the Congress Street Deli.

Dan DeWolf, Troy Deputy Police Chief, said the incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. when a man wearing a ski mask entered the convenience store, allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded money from the store employee.

The employee handed the suspect money and fled on foot north toward 14th street, DeWolf said.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot, black male wearing dark clothing, according to police.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 518-270-4426.

